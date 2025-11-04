JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBTM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBTM

JBT Marel Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:JBTM opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. JBT Marel has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JBT Marel will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is -17.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT Marel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.