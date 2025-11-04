Sappi (SPPJY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.3357 billion for the quarter.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sappi had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Sappi Stock Down 5.6%

Sappi stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Sappi has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sappi to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

