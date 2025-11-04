Huntington National Bank Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Huntington National Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.