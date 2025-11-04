The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $785.27 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $774.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.79. The company has a market cap of $237.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

