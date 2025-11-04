Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $255.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVIR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AVIR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.