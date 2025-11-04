Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%.

Radio One Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of UONE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Radio One has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radio One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,138.82. Following the sale, the director owned 234,213 shares in the company, valued at $192,054.66. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

