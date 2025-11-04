J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 308,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $514,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 32.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 44.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SYK opened at $358.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

