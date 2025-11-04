BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0%

FRA stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

