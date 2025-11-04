BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0%
FRA stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
