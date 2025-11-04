Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIMGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 156.36% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. Neuronetics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STIM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Neuronetics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

