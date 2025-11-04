Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.1 million.
Fabrinet Trading Up 6.7%
Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $472.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $453.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.79.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet
Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet
In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 574.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
