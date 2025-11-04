Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.1 million.

Fabrinet Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $472.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $453.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.83.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 574.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

