Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAZ stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Stories

