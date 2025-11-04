Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

