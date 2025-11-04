dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Issues Earnings Results

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.93 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%.

dotdigital Group Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 71.38 on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 59.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 100. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.38. The company has a market cap of £219.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

About dotdigital Group

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

