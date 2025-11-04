PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,323,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 506,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

