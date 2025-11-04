Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Posts Earnings Results

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%.
Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Chemcl has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemcl to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sumitomo Chemcl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Sumitomo Chemcl
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.
