Rockline Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after buying an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $473.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.95 and its 200-day moving average is $441.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $480.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

