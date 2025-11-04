BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

