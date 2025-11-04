BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
