Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $260.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.86.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

