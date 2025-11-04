BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BANCORP 34 had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.27%.

BANCORP 34 Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCTF opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. BANCORP 34 has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Get BANCORP 34 alerts:

BANCORP 34 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCORP 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCORP 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.