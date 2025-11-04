BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BANCORP 34 had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.27%.
BANCORP 34 Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCTF opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. BANCORP 34 has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.34.
BANCORP 34 Company Profile
