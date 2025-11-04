RB Global (RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $1.0539 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RB Global Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. RB Global has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded RB Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

