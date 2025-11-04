NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $240.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,578,937 shares of company stock valued at $641,069,346. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

