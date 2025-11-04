Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE NXJ opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.