Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE NXJ opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.