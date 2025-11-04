RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $56.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

