Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Decreases By 35.7%

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 69,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 909,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dawson Geophysical presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $62.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.03.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

Featured Stories

