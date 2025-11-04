5,485 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.9%
Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average of $184.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.