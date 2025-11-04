5,485 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average of $184.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.