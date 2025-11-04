Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Maase Stock Performance

Shares of Maase stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Maase has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Maase Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

