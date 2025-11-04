Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PDO stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

