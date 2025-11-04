Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SailPoint (SAIL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL):

10/27/2025 – SailPoint is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – SailPoint was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – SailPoint is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – SailPoint was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – SailPoint had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – SailPoint had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – SailPoint had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – SailPoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – SailPoint had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/9/2025 – SailPoint had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2025 – SailPoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 84,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,898,951.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,336,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,967,199.76. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Green sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $184,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,211 shares in the company, valued at $769,008.24. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $23,056,195 in the last three months.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

