Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $24,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $260.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

