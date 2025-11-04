Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $329.56.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $222.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.68.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.