Taboola.com (TBLA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $465.5670 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Taboola.com Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $911.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 218,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,635.26. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 175,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

