Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Telomir Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TELO opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

