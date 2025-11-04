Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 19.4% – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,658,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 286,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Featured Stories

