Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6667.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Baird R W lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 139.2% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.