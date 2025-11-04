Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Here’s Why

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 108,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 11,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nexus Gold Trading Up 18.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$642,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.