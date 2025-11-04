Analyzing Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) & Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pagegroup and Pharma-Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagegroup 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Pagegroup and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagegroup N/A N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv -0.91% -0.68% -0.56%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Pagegroup has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pagegroup and Pharma-Bio Serv”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagegroup $2.22 billion 0.48 $36.35 million N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $9.51 million 1.33 -$780,000.00 ($0.01) -55.00

Pagegroup has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Summary

Pagegroup beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

