Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $201.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.7857.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $224.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $237.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

