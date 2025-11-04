Comparing GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) & AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIA and GoHealth”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA $19.31 billion 5.60 $6.84 billion N/A N/A GoHealth $798.89 million 0.13 -$2.93 million ($3.60) -1.04

Analyst Ratings

AIA has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AIA and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA 0 0 0 0 0.00 GoHealth 1 1 1 0 2.00

GoHealth has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than AIA.

Risk and Volatility

AIA has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of AIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIA and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA N/A N/A N/A GoHealth -3.21% -8.74% -2.26%

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

