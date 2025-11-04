Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRK opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 965,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 142,972 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.