PIMCO Access Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

PAXS stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

