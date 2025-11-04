Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $242.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $238.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WM. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.44.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:WM opened at $196.63 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.