Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,946 Vistra Corp. $VST

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Vistra comprises approximately 0.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.16.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,354.10. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

