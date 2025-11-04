Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.7%
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.94.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
