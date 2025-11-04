Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.7%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

