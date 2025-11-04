Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NAD stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.