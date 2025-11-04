Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAD stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

