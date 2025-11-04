Abbott Laboratories $ABT is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 4.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

