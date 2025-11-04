Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $479.30 at China Renaissance

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by China Renaissance from $444.60 to $479.30 in a research report report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.98.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $319.27 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,506,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,750,252.80. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 47.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 445.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 611 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.