Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $325.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average of $261.69. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.