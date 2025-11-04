Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JLS opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

