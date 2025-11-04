Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 29.6% in October

Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Inuvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Shares of INUV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 78,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,319. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Recommended Stories

