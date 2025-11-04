Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Drops By 30.1%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 540,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 773,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, Director John G. Nestor sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $178,580.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,859.57. This trade represents a 47.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 7,285 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $100,168.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,806.25. This trade represents a 8.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carlyle Secured Lending from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carlyle Secured Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 341,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,332. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.71%.The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

